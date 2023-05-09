Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket may have started long walk to bankruptcy

Suggestion for playing Test cricket by nations that can afford it seems to rule out SA

09 May 2023 - 04:59 NEIL MANTHORP

There is understandable concern in lofty corners of cricket administration that the game is facing its Kodak and Blackberry moment, that it may have begun the journey from billion-dollar business to bankruptcy because of its failure to adapt to trends and technology in a changing world.

For the purposes of the analogy, it is necessary to distinguish between T20 franchise cricket and pretty much every other format, especially at international level. The burning question is this: are the burgeoning T20 leagues around the world the “new technology” which will kill off the game as it has been played for 200 plus years at first-class level and 50 plus years in the one-day form?..

