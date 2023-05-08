Fringe players step up in New Zealand’s depleted ranks

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Melbourne — A whirlwind white-ball tour of Pakistan with little at stake proved an unexpected blessing for a depleted New Zealand squad as fringe players stepped up in the absence of the team’s Indian Premier League A-listers.
The Tom Latham-captained Black Caps captured a 47-run consolation win in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) in Karachi on Sunday to avoid a series whitewash and knock Pakistan off their world number one ranking in the format.
The 4-1 result was a fair reflection of the gulf between the full-strength hosts and a New Zealand squad lacking the services of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and other top players.
Yet Black Caps staff will be encouraged by the resolve of a group, which held Babar Azam’s side to a 2-2 draw in the T20 series and landed a few blows in the ODI component ahead of the World Cup in India in October and November.
Rookie paceman Henry Shipley said that while the team did not put together a complete performance, it “was nice ... to get over the line and leave with a smile on our face.
“It’s been a pretty tough place to come over here and bowl seam. We learnt a lot in the process.”
Shipley, who made his T20 international debut last month, is among a few Kiwi players to leave Pakistan with an elevated standing after taking a miserly 3/34 in the final ODI to be named player of the match.
Mark Chapman did his hopes of breaking into New Zealand’s World Cup squad no harm by smashing 290 runs in a record for a five-match series in the T20 format.
Chapman’s fellow all-rounder Cole McConchie shone in a losing cause with an unbeaten half-century on his ODI debut in the third match of the series in Karachi.
Opener Will Young also finished on a high, leaving his poor T20 form behind to bookend the ODI series with half-centuries in Rawalpindi and Karachi against a world-class attack.
“It’s great to come over here and compete,” said Shipley. “We come away with a lot of knowledge and skills which will be useful in the future, hopefully.”
Reuters
