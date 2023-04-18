Opinion / Columnists

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Work less, earn more

18 April 2023 - 05:00 FUTUREWORLD

Dateline April 12 2030: The traditional workweek of five days has become a thing of the past. Across almost all developed countries, a three-day workweek is now the norm thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and the increased productivity it has brought to the workplace.

Gone are the days of long commutes, endless meetings and burning the midnight oil. Employees have more time to pursue their passions, spend time with their families and take care of their physical and mental health...

