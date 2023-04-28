CHRIS THURMAN: Global opera star returns home for ‘The Pearl Fishers’

Expect more volatility in gold until Fed's decision, says analyst
One of the shares in our global equity portfolio, JPMorgan, has reported strong positive earnings
Development held back for a decade, from which road transporters of coal and rock benefited
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
With demand for logistics assets outstripping supply, Equites remains focused on delivering returns.
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Demand rises for expensive bulletproof cars, with prices starting at R1.1m and going up to R1.7m
Iran accuses tanker of hitting an Iranian vessel, but US says move could be retaliation for sanctions
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
Two great directors are set to complete epics on Napoleon
When I call Levy Sekgapane, he is at home in Munich recovering from the flu. “My body just gave up,” he tells me — small wonder, given that he has just climbed Mount Everest after only two days of preparation.
That is, he performed the part of Arturo in Bellini’s bel canto opera The Puritans at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris: “It’s the Mount Everest of bel canto. I’ve been waiting to do it for a long time; if you don’t have a bel canto background, you don’t have a chance with this role. You have to have sung everything else before you get there. And it happened by chance in the end.”
When Sekgapane was called in at short notice to replace tenor Xabier Anduaga, he was able to draw not only on the remarkable operatic repertoire he has developed over the past decade as a professional performer but also on his experience plying the international opera competition circuit. This is a key strand in the narrative of Sekgapane’s career: after winning the prestigious Belvedere Singing Competition in 2015, he went on to triumph at Operalia, the World Opera Competition, in 2017.
“When Puritani came along, at first I thought, how am I going to do this? But at competitions it was the same — you had to hit your highest level in a short time, with limited preparation. I am really grateful for that. Competitions build character and endurance. That’s what you need in our business, especially post-Covid; you have to be ready to jump in.”
Sekgapane’s star has burned bright in the opera houses of Europe in recent years, and opportunities to return to SA have been few and far between. But he couldn’t turn down the role of Nadir in Cape Town Opera’s production of The Pearl Fishers, which opens at Artscape on May 10. Sekgapane’s domain has been the Italian opera of Bellini, Rossini and Donizetti — so Bizet is new territory for him.
The prehistory of this particular production is worth noting. Cape Town Opera staged The Pearl Fishers under pandemic conditions two years ago, when audience sizes were limited to 50 people and performers onstage had to avoid close contact. Director Elisabeth Manduell explains that keeping the earlier iteration in mind, testing proximity and distance, has lent a particular poignance to their telling of Bizet’s love triangle: Nadir (Sekgapane) and his best friend Zurga (Conroy Scott) are both in love with Leila (Brittany Smith).
This is being billed as a “semi-staged” production. Instead of the big sets associated with opera, its aesthetic — following Matthew Wild’s original concept from 2021 — is inspired by two-dimensional artworks. Nine images by Shakil Solanki, in blues and aquamarines that are apt for the opera’s maritime setting (the action plays out on the island of Ceylon), will feed the audience’s imagination in building the ancient, exotic, dreamlike world of The Pearl Fishers.
Nadir and Zurga risk life and limb each time they head to sea in their boats. Nowadays, crossing oceans and continents is easy enough. Still, I wonder what it’s like for Sekgapane to return to SA. Does he feel disconnected? “Not at all,” he reassures me. “What’s that saying about a prophet not being recognised in his own country? Luckily it doesn’t apply to me. SA has a big community of people who follow classical music and they have always supported me. In turn, I’m always looking for opportunities to encourage other young artists.”
Inevitably, our conversation turns to perceptions about opera as an “elitist” art form. “We have to work towards changing that,” Sekgapane admits. “But not only in SA; it’s like that everywhere. The Munich Staatsoper may be full at each performance, but not with young people. There is also the question of affordability, yet there are inconsistencies here too. The most expensive opera tickets cost the same as the golden circle at a major pop concert. And professional tennis is an elite thing, as is professional football. They are accessible because they are broadcast on TV. And, increasingly, that happens with opera too!”
The eyes of the opera world will be on SA when we host Operalia in November. Future Levy Sekgapanes are waiting in the wings.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CHRIS THURMAN: Global opera star returns home for ‘The Pearl Fishers’
When I call Levy Sekgapane, he is at home in Munich recovering from the flu. “My body just gave up,” he tells me — small wonder, given that he has just climbed Mount Everest after only two days of preparation.
That is, he performed the part of Arturo in Bellini’s bel canto opera The Puritans at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris: “It’s the Mount Everest of bel canto. I’ve been waiting to do it for a long time; if you don’t have a bel canto background, you don’t have a chance with this role. You have to have sung everything else before you get there. And it happened by chance in the end.”
When Sekgapane was called in at short notice to replace tenor Xabier Anduaga, he was able to draw not only on the remarkable operatic repertoire he has developed over the past decade as a professional performer but also on his experience plying the international opera competition circuit. This is a key strand in the narrative of Sekgapane’s career: after winning the prestigious Belvedere Singing Competition in 2015, he went on to triumph at Operalia, the World Opera Competition, in 2017.
“When Puritani came along, at first I thought, how am I going to do this? But at competitions it was the same — you had to hit your highest level in a short time, with limited preparation. I am really grateful for that. Competitions build character and endurance. That’s what you need in our business, especially post-Covid; you have to be ready to jump in.”
Sekgapane’s star has burned bright in the opera houses of Europe in recent years, and opportunities to return to SA have been few and far between. But he couldn’t turn down the role of Nadir in Cape Town Opera’s production of The Pearl Fishers, which opens at Artscape on May 10. Sekgapane’s domain has been the Italian opera of Bellini, Rossini and Donizetti — so Bizet is new territory for him.
The prehistory of this particular production is worth noting. Cape Town Opera staged The Pearl Fishers under pandemic conditions two years ago, when audience sizes were limited to 50 people and performers onstage had to avoid close contact. Director Elisabeth Manduell explains that keeping the earlier iteration in mind, testing proximity and distance, has lent a particular poignance to their telling of Bizet’s love triangle: Nadir (Sekgapane) and his best friend Zurga (Conroy Scott) are both in love with Leila (Brittany Smith).
This is being billed as a “semi-staged” production. Instead of the big sets associated with opera, its aesthetic — following Matthew Wild’s original concept from 2021 — is inspired by two-dimensional artworks. Nine images by Shakil Solanki, in blues and aquamarines that are apt for the opera’s maritime setting (the action plays out on the island of Ceylon), will feed the audience’s imagination in building the ancient, exotic, dreamlike world of The Pearl Fishers.
Nadir and Zurga risk life and limb each time they head to sea in their boats. Nowadays, crossing oceans and continents is easy enough. Still, I wonder what it’s like for Sekgapane to return to SA. Does he feel disconnected? “Not at all,” he reassures me. “What’s that saying about a prophet not being recognised in his own country? Luckily it doesn’t apply to me. SA has a big community of people who follow classical music and they have always supported me. In turn, I’m always looking for opportunities to encourage other young artists.”
Inevitably, our conversation turns to perceptions about opera as an “elitist” art form. “We have to work towards changing that,” Sekgapane admits. “But not only in SA; it’s like that everywhere. The Munich Staatsoper may be full at each performance, but not with young people. There is also the question of affordability, yet there are inconsistencies here too. The most expensive opera tickets cost the same as the golden circle at a major pop concert. And professional tennis is an elite thing, as is professional football. They are accessible because they are broadcast on TV. And, increasingly, that happens with opera too!”
The eyes of the opera world will be on SA when we host Operalia in November. Future Levy Sekgapanes are waiting in the wings.
CHRIS THURMAN: The circular economy busily at work at 16 on Lerotholi
CHRIS THURMAN: Taking refuge in the shadow of angelic wings
CHRIS THURMAN: Portrait of the artist as a quiet activist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: There is a reason sauvignon blanc and merlot rule the roost
The new art of the prompt — or how to boss your robot
Five things to watch this weekend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.