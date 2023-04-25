Investors optimistic May Day travel will boost demand
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
I am excited by artificial intelligence (AI), but for a change let’s focus on human intelligence (HI) instead.
The cognitive-educational psychologist Howard Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences used eight criteria to isolate different intelligences. The criteria include the ability being associated with a particular region in the brain, being measurable, and offering cases of prodigies who excel in that intelligence only. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONATHAN COOK: Human intelligence provides the best of power skills
Coaching, mentoring and training can be enhanced by AI, but human mediation is still required
I am excited by artificial intelligence (AI), but for a change let’s focus on human intelligence (HI) instead.
The cognitive-educational psychologist Howard Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences used eight criteria to isolate different intelligences. The criteria include the ability being associated with a particular region in the brain, being measurable, and offering cases of prodigies who excel in that intelligence only. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.