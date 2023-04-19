Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: How the blame game makes things worse than it is

The most important foundation laid for the future is the extent of the social security system

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 05:00 Yacoob Abba Omar

Browsing through Hans Rosling’s book Factfulness I realised how desperately SA needs a comprehensive study that objectively captures the state of progress since 1994.  

The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection’s (Mistra’s) recently released Macro-Social Report comes close to that. Spoiler alert: it makes for grim reading about the current context while capturing pithily the advances made during our three decades of democracy.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.