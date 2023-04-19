YACOOB ABBA OMAR: How the blame game makes things worse than it is

Investors keep an eye on financial sector’s health after collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
The most important foundation laid for the future is the extent of the social security system
SA’s state-backed vaccine manufacturer dealt a blow by health department as SA plans to import shots from Cipla
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
Total net credit impairment charges on gross loans and advances jumped to R6.33bn from R3.51bn
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Deal announced by Fox, Dominion Voting Systems and the judge after jury selection
Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
Aviation faces an expensive and challenging few decades as climate compliance laws get stricter
Browsing through Hans Rosling’s book Factfulness I realised how desperately SA needs a comprehensive study that objectively captures the state of progress since 1994.
The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection’s (Mistra’s) recently released Macro-Social Report comes close to that. Spoiler alert: it makes for grim reading about the current context while capturing pithily the advances made during our three decades of democracy. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: How the blame game makes things worse than it is
The most important foundation laid for the future is the extent of the social security system
Browsing through Hans Rosling’s book Factfulness I realised how desperately SA needs a comprehensive study that objectively captures the state of progress since 1994.
The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection’s (Mistra’s) recently released Macro-Social Report comes close to that. Spoiler alert: it makes for grim reading about the current context while capturing pithily the advances made during our three decades of democracy. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.