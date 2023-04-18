National

Beneficiaries will get their grants, Sassa assures

The Post Office was placed under provisional liquidation in February, but the SA Social Security Agency says people will receive their funds

18 April 2023 - 11:49 Unathi Nkanjeni
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER.

Despite the SA Post Office (Sapo) facing liquidation, SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has assured beneficiaries they will still receive their grants. 

Sapo was placed under provisional liquidation on February 9 after a court application by a creditor owed for rent. Business Day reported that in the Post Office’s most recent financial statements for 2021/2022 to end-March 2022, it owed more than R4.4bn to creditors and its debt exceeded its assets by R4bn.

Letsatsi told Jacaranda FM that a contingency plan would be put in place to ensure beneficiaries received their grants.

“Currently we have not yet put it into practice but there is an engagement between us and the Post Office. The COO of Sassa and the Post Office are supposed to meet this afternoon to iron out some of the hiccups. We will make sure that beneficiaries get what is due to them without any distress,” said Letsatsi.

Last week, Sapo spokesperson Suzie Khumalo declined to comment on whether the liquidation would affect the payment of grants or the distribution of chronic medication for government clinic patients.

“The Post Office will issue a statement this week. Also note that the Post Office continues to trade as normal,” she said.

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele said the provisional liquidation of Sapo was a serious concern. He requested that the board and management of Sapo provide him with a detailed account of the circumstances that led to the development, the steps taken by the board to address the issue and the measures Sapo intends to implement to resolve the situation promptly.

“Sapo is a crucial government service platform that caters to millions of citizens and cannot afford to cease its operations. The department and Sapo must work diligently to ensure that the Post Office transforms into an independent and profitable business entity for the benefit of citizens,” he said in a statement. 

The minister assured the public that steps would be taken to ensure continuous provision of social services, timely grant payments, an efficient workforce and harmonious negotiations with Sapo’s creditors to secure a favourable outcome.

TimesLIVE

Striking essential service workers back at work, says health department

Nehawu’s national spokesperson said the union was waiting for its legal department to give it advice on the judgment, after which it would make a ...
National
1 month ago

Job cuts ‘the only way’ out for struggling Sapo

The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) plan to cut up to 6,000 jobs shocked many this week, but the writing has been on the wall for the better part ...
Business
1 month ago

Power cuts threaten delivery of welfare grants

Electricity crisis could cut state’s capacity to administer grants by as much as 20%
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ ...
National
2.
Civil society heads to Constitutional Court over ...
National
3.
EXPLAINER: Timeline of the Zimbabwe exemption ...
National
4.
DA will support Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad’s ...
National
5.
Derek Hanekom appointed interim SAA chair
National

Related Articles

Job cuts ‘the only way’ out for struggling Sapo

Business

Power cuts threaten delivery of welfare grants

National

Post Office says Sassa costs partly to blame for woes

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.