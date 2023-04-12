Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Cybercrime in SA is booming, even if we overlook underreporting

The country ranks sixth in the world per capita, CSIR researchers say

12 April 2023 - 05:00

For a little developing country, SA often plays out of its boots. See many years of international rugby dominance. See also our international standing in less-fun rankings such as cybercrime indices.

According to researchers at the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), SA ranks sixth in the world for cybercrime density, or cybercrime per capita. We have the highest instance of business email compromise in Africa, and — this last one will spark nightmares — more than half of SA businesses had a ransomware incident in the last year. In fact, we were the world’s eighth most-targeted country for ransomware...

