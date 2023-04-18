NEVA MAKGETLA: State-owned companies cost a fortune

Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Ratepayers interests seem to be a distant second to party politics in the Joburg city council
Ruling ends denial of health care to migrants, regardless of their nationality or documentation status
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Guns that won’t fire for anyone else might prevent a wide range of gun-related accidents and deaths
SA has entered a daunting fiscal winter, putting pressure on public services across the board. Yet the latest national budget provides R264bn over the next three years to relieve Eskom’s debt, after bailouts in 2022 to Eskom, Denel, Transnet and SAA totalling more than R30bn.
Meanwhile, the melodrama of Thabo Bester’s escape shows, once again, that private provision of basic services can also be problematic — a lesson we already learnt from, among others, reliance on taxis for commuter transport and the soaring cost of medical aid...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEVA MAKGETLA: State-owned companies cost a fortune
But Thabo Bester scandal shows private provision of basic services can also be problematic
SA has entered a daunting fiscal winter, putting pressure on public services across the board. Yet the latest national budget provides R264bn over the next three years to relieve Eskom’s debt, after bailouts in 2022 to Eskom, Denel, Transnet and SAA totalling more than R30bn.
Meanwhile, the melodrama of Thabo Bester’s escape shows, once again, that private provision of basic services can also be problematic — a lesson we already learnt from, among others, reliance on taxis for commuter transport and the soaring cost of medical aid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.