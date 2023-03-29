Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Highways and cul-de-sacs: finding smarts and the Dunning-Kruger effect in today’s AI

The new version of OpenAI’s Chat-GPT, we are told, is more than 80% less likely to be coaxed into creating ‘disallowed content’ than its predecessor

BL Premium
29 March 2023 - 05:00

Forget the speed of light, the past few months has given me a new measure for lightning quick innovation and iteration: the speed of AI.        

It’s been four months — just four — since the public was able to get hands-on with OpenAI’s Chat-GPT (built on GPT-3, then 3.5), and earlier this month a fourth edition landed, promising better answers, multimedia processing and — crucially — fewer errors. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.