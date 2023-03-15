Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Julius at the seat of power?

If the ANC loses its majority, the leader of the EFF could become No 2 in the country

15 March 2023 - 06:00

A great test will confront the ANC around May next year. The party will have fought a hard election and most likely been forced to below 50% of the vote, marking the end of 30 years of unalloyed control. If the ANC’s losses are small, it will easily put together a coalition with one or several small parties and form a national government, and perhaps even some provincial ones.

If its losses are substantial, however, it will have to make a choice: stand on principle and sit in the opposition benches if there are no acceptable coalition formulations, or decide on power at all costs and go with a partner whose practices and policies are at odds with what it is — basically choose between the opposition benches and the EFF...

