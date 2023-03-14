National

There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town, mayor says

Geordin Hill-Lewis says would-be disrupters during a planned national shutdown by the EFF on March 20, will be arrested

14 March 2023 - 13:43 Staff Writer
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will apply for a precautionary high-court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in looting, vandalism or disruptions related to the planned national shutdown by the EFF on March 20.

“Cape Town will be open for business as usual,” he said on Tuesday. “Would-be disrupters will be arrested and we are also seeking a precautionary interdict against looting, vandalism and disruptions.” 

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Monday that while the EFF had a constitutional right to protest, it would be “intolerable” if such action next Monday threatened the constitutional rights of other citizens or access to essential services such as healthcare and education. 

Winde’s stance was echoed by Hill-Lewis: “We will ensure Capetonians are able to go about their daily business on Monday. Should any damage to public infrastructure occur on Monday, the city will not hesitate to lay a civil claim against the EFF, given their public threats made to date.

’We are focused on growing the economy and getting more people into work so they can earn a living and thrive. There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town.”

The application for an interdict by the city was intended to ensure march organisers and participants stayed within the confines of the law, he said. 

TimesLIVE

