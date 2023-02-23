Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: A budget surplus could just allow Ramaphosa to gloss over Eskom crisis

With load-shedding set to stay, a surplus would allow Ramaphosa to put his hand in the state’s pocket

23 February 2023 - 05:00

The next few days will make clear what President Cyril Ramaphosa might be devising to give himself a fighting chance of at least retaining a majority in parliament in 2024 elections. Or a functioning minority, even if it is inevitable that the ANC will lose Gauteng and possibly KwaZulu-Natal.

Recent polling by the DA is said to have the ANC below 40% nationally. In the same poll it had the DA up at 27% and the EFF on 10%, but other parties like the IFP, Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA gathering enough support to take the opposition vote (excluding the EFF) deep into the thirties...

