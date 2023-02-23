PETER BRUCE: A budget surplus could just allow Ramaphosa to gloss over Eskom crisis

Prospects of US interest rates staying high dampen gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
A consultation process will be launched this year focusing on ‘the building blocks needed to ensure seamless trading’, the department says
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Baidu is leading the charge to create a Chinese rival to the AI platform developed by OpenAI
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
Well-funded start-ups set out to build a superfast transit system, but passengers are still waiting
The next few days will make clear what President Cyril Ramaphosa might be devising to give himself a fighting chance of at least retaining a majority in parliament in 2024 elections. Or a functioning minority, even if it is inevitable that the ANC will lose Gauteng and possibly KwaZulu-Natal.
Recent polling by the DA is said to have the ANC below 40% nationally. In the same poll it had the DA up at 27% and the EFF on 10%, but other parties like the IFP, Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA gathering enough support to take the opposition vote (excluding the EFF) deep into the thirties...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PETER BRUCE: A budget surplus could just allow Ramaphosa to gloss over Eskom crisis
With load-shedding set to stay, a surplus would allow Ramaphosa to put his hand in the state’s pocket
The next few days will make clear what President Cyril Ramaphosa might be devising to give himself a fighting chance of at least retaining a majority in parliament in 2024 elections. Or a functioning minority, even if it is inevitable that the ANC will lose Gauteng and possibly KwaZulu-Natal.
Recent polling by the DA is said to have the ANC below 40% nationally. In the same poll it had the DA up at 27% and the EFF on 10%, but other parties like the IFP, Freedom Front Plus and ActionSA gathering enough support to take the opposition vote (excluding the EFF) deep into the thirties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.