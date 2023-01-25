Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Like the apartheid state, the ANC asks for time and more time

Ramaphosa’s government is depleting whatever stock of understanding and patience remains among South Africans

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

Successive ANC administrations have become increasingly like their apartheid predecessors, prolific producers of material their political opponents and the electorate can use against them. The next national and provincial elections are no longer for the ANC to lose but for the opposition to win. But that’s a story for another day.

Where the apartheid regimes passed discriminatory and oppressive laws and gave them sharper teeth through effective and brutal implementation, ANC governance failures over the past 15 years have become legend, along with the brazen theft of public funds — including the distortion of public policies to create opportunities for fraud and corruption...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.