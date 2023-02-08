Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments lifted sentiment and fuelled investor hopes that the central bank may soon ease monetary policy
Twenty-six years ago economist Francis Wilson flagged two problems that required carefully weighed public policy responses from postapartheid administrations. One related to the fact that SA was part of a global labour market, as it still is now. The other was the risk of increasing the university intake of students far beyond what the country could afford.
Successive ANC administrations have dealt poorly with both challenges, and the situation has become worse over the past decade. SA will, if it is not already the case, pay a heavy price for it...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Poor labour policies and flood of students rightly flagged
ANC administrations have dealt poorly with both challenges, and the situation has worsened
