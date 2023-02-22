Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: SA fails ideological and structural tests for a developmental state

The ANC has not only ignored the history of how such an entity should behave, but has corrupted the very concept

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

Successive ANC governments have been the worst salespeople for the idea of a developmental state. The governing party’s approach not only ignored the history and evidence of how a developmental state ought to behave, but has corrupted the very concept.

The late economist Thandika Mkandawire explained well what a developmental state was in a paper, “Thinking About Developmental States in Africa”, published in 2001. The ANC approach has failed every aspect of Mkandawire’s test...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.