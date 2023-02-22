Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: When photographs are all we can offer the dead and dying

The camera makes visual statements about the horrors we would rather not see

22 February 2023 - 05:00

Allow me a break from the political economy. We live in terribly violent and destructive times. Death and dying seem to be everywhere. Then again, when have they not….

In a previous incarnation I was a photojournalist. During the violent mid-1980s I photographed destruction, misery, death and dying that often left me feeling inured, until I realised my own predatory voyeurism...

