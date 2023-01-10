JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
Inflation will remain the key factor in determining how markets perform
Crisis committee tackles permit process, which delays building of renewable energy projects
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
If the number of poor falls quickly, few of us will mope about a billionaire buying an extra yacht
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
Thirty years ago the fast-food icon changed the country with meat, bread and potatoes. Until Putin invaded Ukraine
Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future (https://mindbullets.futureworld.org/), to spark thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.
Dateline: January 7 2024..
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: EU makes My Carbon app mandatory for all citizens
Climate worries held to outweigh personal privacy issues in controversial decision
Dateline: January 7 2024..
