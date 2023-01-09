With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Over the next few days the resolutions of the ANC’s 55th national conference will implicitly reveal the governing party’s “theory of the state”. To understand the associated implications for governance and statecraft one must look beyond the drama, antics and pageantry.
Writing in a special conference edition of SACP journal Umsebenzi, Oupa Bodibe suggested that the postapartheid state acts in two ways that can help us better understand its character...
AYABONGA CAWE: ANC leaders must address SA’s social decline
Reflection on how to use state power effectively now more urgent than ever for the mistrusted governing party
