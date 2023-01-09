Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: ANC leaders must address SA’s social decline

Reflection on how to use state power effectively now more urgent than ever for the mistrusted governing party

BL Premium
09 January 2023 - 05:00

Over the next few days the resolutions of the ANC’s 55th national conference will implicitly reveal the governing party’s “theory of the state”. To understand the associated implications for governance and statecraft one must look beyond the drama, antics and pageantry.

Writing in a special conference edition of SACP journal Umsebenzi, Oupa Bodibe suggested that the postapartheid state acts in two ways that can help us better understand its character...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.