Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: Might more rum and molasses production be a way out of Tongaat hole?

Whatever the fate of the sugar producer, the debacle is a reminder that agrarian transformation demands diversified markets

06 November 2022 - 16:33

For a country that has produced sugar for more than a century, aside from a few craft distillers I discovered after a quick search, we really don’t have a “rum culture” to speak of.

I mentioned this last week to a colleague as we discussed the sad fate that may befall many in the sugar-growing parts of our country after Tongaat Hulett went into business rescue. Might more rum and molasses production be a way out of this quagmire? Maybe part of it...

