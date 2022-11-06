Markets are not driven by personal experience and the outlook is not totally gloomy
The landscape is brutalised, and the horizon is littered with smokestacks
Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim says we are not seeing a significant rise in hospitalisation, reflecting a combination of vaccination and past infection
But party wants spending disclosed to strengthen its democratic standards and enable anyone to contest
Astral’s share price has climbed over 5.5% since the beginning of the year but has fallen by more than 11% over the past five years
Production numbers for manufacturing and mining are due out on Tuesday
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Three passengers reported killed and at least 26 rescued after flight crash-lands in stormy weather
Coach says it’s not his effort alone that secured Bucs the trophy — ‘there’s many more people around me who are helping to make this work’
The Moto2 Edition is the highest specification Street Triple yet and is globally limited to just 765 of each of the two race-inspired colour schemes
For a country that has produced sugar for more than a century, aside from a few craft distillers I discovered after a quick search, we really don’t have a “rum culture” to speak of.
I mentioned this last week to a colleague as we discussed the sad fate that may befall many in the sugar-growing parts of our country after Tongaat Hulett went into business rescue. Might more rum and molasses production be a way out of this quagmire? Maybe part of it...
AYABONGA CAWE: Might more rum and molasses production be a way out of Tongaat hole?
Whatever the fate of the sugar producer, the debacle is a reminder that agrarian transformation demands diversified markets
For a country that has produced sugar for more than a century, aside from a few craft distillers I discovered after a quick search, we really don’t have a “rum culture” to speak of.
I mentioned this last week to a colleague as we discussed the sad fate that may befall many in the sugar-growing parts of our country after Tongaat Hulett went into business rescue. Might more rum and molasses production be a way out of this quagmire? Maybe part of it...
