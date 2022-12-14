The US central bank is widely expected to increase rates by 50 bps at its final meeting of this year
The voting system does not allow any chance for ANC MPs to hide: it was a case of toe the party line or risk being jobless
The Brenthurst Foundation and the In Transfromation Initiative share their thoughts on scenarios for a future SA
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
As interest rates rise and consumers are squeezed it will be instructive to see how this type of company copes
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for the first time briefly achieve net energy gain in experiment to reproduce the power of the sun
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
The Cape has usurped France’s place or at least broken the monopoly
Lewis Group is the only listed furniture & appliance retailer left on the JSE, now that JD Group and Ellerines no longer exist as separately listed entities.
It’s an old-established company, with conservative retailing practices that have held it in good stead over the years, even through the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
CHRIS GILMOUR: Lewis’s credit plans counter emerging weakness
