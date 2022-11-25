Companies / Retail & Consumer

Q&A: Lewis CEO Johan Enslin talks furniture imports and share buybacks

The middle-class business United Furniture Outlets battled due to logistics costs rising from 8%-15% of lounge suite costs to 25%-45%

25 November 2022 - 05:00 Katharine Child

Lewis released its half-year results to end-September on Thursday, indicating a 4.3% growth in sales to R2.1bn and an almost 20% rise in headline earnings per share. 

But it struggled in its niche middle-class business United Furniture Outlets (UFO). We asked CEO Johan Enslin about the challenges of importing furniture and how it is buying back its own shares. ..

