ALEXANDER PARKER: The next leader of the ANC has another faction to worry about — the opposition

It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters

20 November 2022 - 16:20

I might be new around here, but I can tell you one thing: the noise emanating from the ANC ahead of its elective conference in a few weeks is loud. Distinguishing between the jostling of contenders and the news that actually matters is taking up a lot of editorial bandwidth.     

Dismissing the elective conference as a mud-wrestling contest among a 1950s communist cabal of incompetent oafs high on the hog is probably a comfortable balm for simpler minds. Actually, it matters very much indeed, and we should pay careful attention because for those who care to look there are also points of light visible from within the abyss into which the governing party has fallen...

