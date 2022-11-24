Opinion / Columnists

ANNABEL BISHOP: Markets have largely ignored a good medium-term budget

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 20:08 ANNABEL BISHOP

Last month we saw the budget update on SA’s government finances deliver some very good news, though the market reaction was lost in the sea of negative sentiment prevailing in global financial markets at the time.

The severe ramp-up in market concerns on the global economic outlook since April this year has seen investors’ risk aversion grow as fears of global recession increased. The persistence of the Russian/Ukraine war, and its economic effects, such as sanctions against Russia and higher energy prices, has added to uncertainty for financial markets, as well as for the economic outlook. So too has rapid interest rate hiking cycles and persistently high inflation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.