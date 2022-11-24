JSE records modest gains in a thin session with Wall Street closed for Thanksgiving holiday
Despite severe local and global constraints, the MTBPS represents substantial progress in fiscal policy
Western Cape MEC claims it is not getting its correct portion of the equitable share formula
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
Mr Price misses internal sales expectations in its half-year results
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Analysis finds refusal rates from member countries exceeded those of nations outside the group, while applications from African countries are the most likely to be rejected
A double drop on the par-four 15th and a bogey four on his final green caused him to card an eight-under-par 63, one shot ahead of German Nick Bachem
It slots below the Stelvio and brings good looks and keen handling to the premium crossover niche
Last month we saw the budget update on SA’s government finances deliver some very good news, though the market reaction was lost in the sea of negative sentiment prevailing in global financial markets at the time.
The severe ramp-up in market concerns on the global economic outlook since April this year has seen investors’ risk aversion grow as fears of global recession increased. The persistence of the Russian/Ukraine war, and its economic effects, such as sanctions against Russia and higher energy prices, has added to uncertainty for financial markets, as well as for the economic outlook. So too has rapid interest rate hiking cycles and persistently high inflation...
ANNABEL BISHOP: Markets have largely ignored a good medium-term budget
