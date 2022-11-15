×

EDITORIAL: Writing cheques and reality checks at COP27

Wealthy countries resist idea of mechanism that could suggest liability for historic climate damage

15 November 2022 - 05:00

Finance has been at the top of the agenda for this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt which will conclude on Friday.

Demands for billions of dollars in financing are coming from developing countries, many of which are in Africa, that will disproportionately suffer the affects of climate change after contributing little to the current crisis when compared with developed nations...

