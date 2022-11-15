Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
Research by Wits finds that headount in core service areas, which account for more than three-quarters of the wage bill, has actually declined in the past decade
The department seeks to overturn a ruling scrapping certificate of need
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
Central bank should soon moderate the size of its interest-rate increases but still has work to do, says vice-chair
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Finance has been at the top of the agenda for this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt which will conclude on Friday.
Demands for billions of dollars in financing are coming from developing countries, many of which are in Africa, that will disproportionately suffer the affects of climate change after contributing little to the current crisis when compared with developed nations...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Writing cheques and reality checks at COP27
Wealthy countries resist idea of mechanism that could suggest liability for historic climate damage
Finance has been at the top of the agenda for this year’s UN climate summit in Egypt which will conclude on Friday.
Demands for billions of dollars in financing are coming from developing countries, many of which are in Africa, that will disproportionately suffer the affects of climate change after contributing little to the current crisis when compared with developed nations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.