Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Budget priorities in times of stress

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 15:22 Neva Makgetla

It is commonplace for national budgets to reveal a country’s true priorities. By extension, spending cuts show what you don’t value.

The recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) suggests the National Treasury couldn’t care less about equality and the black middle class, but really wants more infrastructure and lower debt. To achieve those goals it seems prepared to shred the implicit social compacts that hold our inequitable and divided country together. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.