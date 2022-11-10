×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: Fiscal debt that runs up debt will cost SA dearly

Taxpayers will be on the hook this year for an interest bill of about R300bn compared with R57bn in 2008

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 15:05

The national debt and the interest bill for SA taxpayers grew sharply after 2010 — national debt by as much as R200bn more a year before the Covid lockdowns and by well over R400bn in 2021.

This year taxpayers will be on the hook for an interest bill of the order of R300bn, compared with R57bn in 2008 while the national debt will approach R4-trillion, equivalent to 60% of GDP compared with a mere 18% ratio in 2008. This is a dangerous trend that has to be reversed...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.