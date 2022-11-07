Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
Kristalina Georgieva says the pace of change in the real economy is still ‘way too slow’
It will be there until the team wins a big final
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Two weeks ago all three of SA’s living past presidents — Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma — criticised Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership of the country on the same weekend. At the start of the following week, on the Kaya FM drive show, presenter Sizwe Dhlomo asked the members of his team and listeners to rank the performance of all four presidents.
Mbeki was ranked highest. Motlanthe was second because he had not been president long enough to cause damage, they said. Two of the members of Dhlomo’s team had Zuma and Ramaphosa as joint third. Dhlomo said: “So yeah, last on my list will have to be Cyril, who I had such high hopes for but there’s just too much that he’s getting away with that doesn’t sit well with me. He cut me deep, it’s like not only did he stab me in the back but he twisted the knife just to make sure I won’t survive.”..
DUMA GQUBULE: Structural reform does not add much to economic growth
Government has no clue how to get us out of this economic crisis, so perhaps it should ask Thabo Mbeki to help develop a social compact
