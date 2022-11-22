Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: ANC candidates sing from the same ideological hymn sheet

All are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it

22 November 2022 - 14:12

To see how little distinguishes the lead candidates for the ANC presidency when it comes to policy and ideology, consider their stance on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill currently before parliament.

In June 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa, apparently famed for his consensual approach to public policy, announced that NHI was “coming to you whether you like it or not”. His zeal was exceeded only by his then health minister — now embittered political rival — Zweli Mkhize, who announced NHI as “one of the best things ever to happen to SA”...

