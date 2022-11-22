Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Both are in sync on NHI, and have done as little work as anybody else on implementing it
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Business Day TV talks to RMB's Siyanda Mflathelwa
Lobby group fears hikes may threaten viability of farmers and be disastrous for tackling joblessness and poverty
Iran says it is enriching uranium to 60% purity at its underground Fordow nuclear site following IAEA censure
Rivals fail to find the net as Danes denied by woodwork and ref rules out Issam Jebali goal
The competition is open to children up to 15 years old living in SA, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland
Cabinet ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Senzo Mchunu and Enoch Godongwana were among some big names who failed to muster enough support for nominations to the ANC’s top six positions.
On Tuesday, the party released names elected by its 4,000 branches to contest national leadership positions at its conference in December. ..
Who did not make the cut? Nominations for the ANC top six
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
