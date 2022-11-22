Politics

Who did not make the cut? Nominations for the ANC top six

President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations

22 November 2022 - 12:41 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 22 November 2022 - 20:20

Cabinet ministers Lindiwe Sisulu, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Senzo Mchunu and Enoch Godongwana were among some big names who failed to muster enough support for nominations to the ANC’s top six positions.

On Tuesday, the party released names elected by its 4,000 branches to contest national leadership positions at its conference in December. ..

