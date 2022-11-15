KATE THOMPSON DAVY: From blood-letting to fresh blood: another view on tech job losses

Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Collapsed crypto exchange files for bankruptcy after panicked traders withdraw $6bn in 72 hours
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
Latest unrest comes as authorities are dealing with the fallout from a Kurdish woman’s death in detention two months ago
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
The hits keep coming for big tech as company after company announces job cuts and dismal results that are not just a gut-punch for profits but also prompting some existential angst for the industry globally.
Bloomberg, citing consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, reports that US companies in “telecoms, electronics, hardware manufacturing and software development” shed 9,587 jobs in October, the highest monthly total since November 2020. In addition, it says “recent earnings reports” from the likes of Amazon, Meta and Microsoft “fell short of projections, sending shares plunging and shaving hundreds of billions of dollars from their market valuations”...
