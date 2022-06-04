Big Tech hits the skids amid job cuts and slashed growth forecasts

From Seattle and Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is ending.

What’s emerging in its place is an age of diminished expectations marked by job cuts and hiring slowdowns, slashed growth projections and shelved expansion plans. The malaise is damaging employee morale, affecting the industry’s ability to attract talent, and has wide-ranging implications for US economic growth and innovation.

Illustrations of a dour new business climate surface daily against the backdrop of a prolonged economic slowdown, a grinding war in Europe, rising interest rates and inflation, as well as a global pandemic dragging into its third year. In the past two weeks, a parade of big names joined the crowd. Social media app Snap on May 23 pruned sales and profit forecasts and said it will slow hiring. The next day, Lyft said it will bring on fewer people and look for other cost cuts. Days later, Microsoft tapped the brakes on hiring in several key divisions, and Instacart said it will dial back hiring plans to nip costs before a planned initial public offering.

The drumbeat continued on Friday, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees the electric-vehicle maker needs to reduce its salaried workforce by 10% and pause hiring worldwide.

However Musk back tracked on Saturday saying the electric vehicle maker's total headcount will increase over the next 12 months, but the number of salaried staff should be little changed.

“Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat,” Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a “prediction” that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global also said it will extend a hiring freeze and rescind a number of accepted job offers, citing market conditions.

Similarly gloomy pronouncements had already been dribbling out for weeks. Amazon has too many workers and too much warehouse space, and its business is hurting from rapidly rising inflation costs. Facebook parent Meta Platforms is easing hiring and paring expenses, and Twitter instituted a hiring freeze and withdrew some job offers ahead of a planned takeover by Musk. Apple warned in April that restrictions related to Covid-19 lockdowns in China will shave as much as $8bn from revenue in the current quarter.