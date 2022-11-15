Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Collapsed crypto exchange files for bankruptcy after panicked traders withdraw $6bn in 72 hours
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
Latest unrest comes as authorities are dealing with the fallout from a Kurdish woman’s death in detention two months ago
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
Often people will follow a leader not because they’re the best, technically speaking, but because of how they make them feel — that they are one of them.
The late US jazz pianist William “Count” Basie was one such leader. He led a jazz orchestra alongside Duke Ellington’s. The two — the Count and the Duke — were different characters, musically and in terms of socioeconomic status. They would compete fiercely in public but remained, until death, members of a mutual admiration society. So much so that they sent each other birthday wishes...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Leaders who make you feel you’re ‘one of them’ usually gather followers
Jazz pianist Count Basie believed he was not the boss of the band but the fulcrum of a collective of equals
