Economy

SA assets are safe, Kganyago tells investors in New York

Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment

BL Premium
11 October 2022 - 20:05 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s investment environment will continue to improve because its monetary and fiscal authorities have moved firmly back into a trajectory focused on sustainable fiscal policy, and a monetary policy that is capable and willing to reduce inflation, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.

Kganyago told delegates at a market close event in New York on Monday that the tightening of monetary conditions — matched by fiscal actions to achieve a primary surplus and reduce the rate of growth in public debt — are critical to derisk the economy. ..

