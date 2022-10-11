Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00
Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs
Provinces eschew case management system designed to help provincial health departments defend themselves against potentially crippling claims
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Cameco will own 49% of the American nuclear-power company, while Brookfield Renewable and its partners will own the rest
International Monetary Fund warns of risks to global financial stability in a new world in which inflation and interest will be higher
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Asteroid’s orbit altered in Nasa’s first test of planetary defence system
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The ability to buy wines of exceptional value at a good price often means that we undervalue them
SA’s investment environment will continue to improve because its monetary and fiscal authorities have moved firmly back into a trajectory focused on sustainable fiscal policy, and a monetary policy that is capable and willing to reduce inflation, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
Kganyago told delegates at a market close event in New York on Monday that the tightening of monetary conditions — matched by fiscal actions to achieve a primary surplus and reduce the rate of growth in public debt — are critical to derisk the economy. ..
SA assets are safe, Kganyago tells investors in New York
Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
