×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Ronald Lamola says ANC has good policies, despite what Mbeki and others feel

26 October 2022 - 12:25 Unathi Nkanjeni
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

ANC deputy president contender, and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, says the governing party has good policies and it is time to start implementing them.

The ANC is set to hold its 55th elective conference in December.

Former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki criticised the ANC national executive committee (NEC), including President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the weekend.

Mbeki said citizens had the right to question what policies and leadership would come out of the conference.

Speaking on eNCA’s Power to Truth, Lamola said that while the party should continue being biased towards the marginalised, it needed to modernise to be capable of rebuilding the country.

“The ANC must continue being an organisation that is biased towards the marginalised. There must be ethical and competent leaders who are selfless and glued to the values of [Oliver] Tambo.

“It must be modernised to reflect the dynamics in society in terms of digitising platforms but also modernising its decision-making processes,” said Lamola. 

The ANC must have a generational mix and bring in young professionals.

“They must bring in black, white and Indian professionals who have participated beyond the democratic government after 1994, who have been in various fields in the country and believe they have gained valuable experience to contribute to rebuilding SA.”

Speaking at the strategic dialogue group’s AGM on Saturday, Mbeki said he was concerned whether the conference will come up with policies and leadership that can bring about change.

He was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections.

“When the matter was discussed at the national executive committee not long ago, you have members of the ANC saying we must write the electoral law so that the ANC wins. Comrades cited examples to reinforce this point. How can the ANC design electoral policy so that it wins? [The] ANC must design an electoral policy to advance the democratic revolution.”

The electoral policy discussions indicated the ANC’s lack of leadership. 

“It tells you something about what happened to our leadership when you have people sitting in the national executive committee who think the ANC can design policies just to benefit itself,” he said.

TimesLIVE

ActionSA appoints former DA mayor in senior role in Cape

Former DA leader Tony Leon says Herman Mashaba’s party is ‘cannibalising’ the DA vote
Politics
6 hours ago

ANC calls its former presidents to order on Ramaphosa

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Politics
21 hours ago

‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency challenge

Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ActionSA appoints former DA mayor in senior role ...
Politics
2.
ANC calls its former presidents to order on ...
Politics
3.
Ronald Lamola says ANC has good policies, despite ...
Politics
4.
‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency ...
Politics
5.
It is Cyril Ramaphosa’s race to lose, with a week ...
Politics

Related Articles

‘Innocent’ Mkhize ready for the ANC presidency challenge

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa submission on Zondo state capture report in ...

Politics

Limpopo, KZN ANC call for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to be axed

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.