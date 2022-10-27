×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: If Cyril goes? It is a big IF

Mbeki has repeatedly criticised the leadership of the ANC and its lack of courage, but his comments on Saturday were more probing than critical

27 October 2022 - 05:00

Former President Thabo Mbeki asked a crucial question this week — what happens if the Phala Phala saga sees President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from office shortly into his second term as ANC president?

It is a valid question and one that business and investors would surely want answered. ..

