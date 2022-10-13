Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
A flourishing industry, set back by the war, is producing innovative drinks that should be sampled
Auditor-general says its idling means the expenditure on it verges on fruitless and wasteful
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
Union are guaranteed a top two spot after the weekend matches even if they lose
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
The Nobel prize for economics has been awarded to former US Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Ben Bernanke and two other US economists, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, for their work in helping to overcome the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Fair enough, but the award honouring central bank judgment ironically comes at a time when central bankers are struggling to cope with a more recent crisis caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns, its inflationary aftermath and the still more recent Ukraine war shock to energy prices...
BRIAN KANTOR: Nobel prizes aside, central bankers don’t seem to get the dynamics of inflation
The Fed seems prone to panic and make moves that will worsen the situation
