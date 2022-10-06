Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Brokers can manipulate price data and spreads because MetaQuotes hands over control of the MT4 and MT5 apps’ code base to licensees
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Country has plenty of solar and hydropower potential, but there are calls for moderation so as not to disrupt biodiversity or blight the Alps
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
Turning one of its museums into offices looks retrogressive, but may attract the best staff
All eyes have been on the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) scrutiny of candidates for the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, but parliament’s examination of SABC board candidates has gone largely unnoticed.
This is unfortunate, since both the media and the judiciary are key to ensuring we have a fair election in 2024. Given the prospect of the ANC losing its majority, this will be a testing time for independent institutions of accountability, of which these two are among the most important...
ANTON HARBER: Selection of new SABC board needs to come under scrutiny
The institution will play a crucial role in covering an election the ANC might lose
