AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the Highveld
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
The auditor-general (AG) has laid bare the financial and management mess at the struggling SA Post Office (Sapo), issuing it with a disclaimer — the worst possible audit outcome — and raising doubt about its ability to stay afloat in the face of crippling losses.
In Sapo’s annual report for the year ended March 2022 tabled in parliament this week, AG Tsakani Maluleke said she was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on Sapo’s consolidated and separate financial statements. This means its accounts cannot be relied on...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AG highlights Sapo mess as it faces collapse
Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded total assets by over R4bn
The auditor-general (AG) has laid bare the financial and management mess at the struggling SA Post Office (Sapo), issuing it with a disclaimer — the worst possible audit outcome — and raising doubt about its ability to stay afloat in the face of crippling losses.
In Sapo’s annual report for the year ended March 2022 tabled in parliament this week, AG Tsakani Maluleke said she was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on Sapo’s consolidated and separate financial statements. This means its accounts cannot be relied on...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.