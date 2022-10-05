×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

GUGU LOURIE: Is Woolworths strategically ready to challenge connected retailers?

It remains to be seen whether the perceived high-end retailer, which has invested R1bn in online capabilities in SA, can compete digitally with Checkers, Shoprite and Pick n Pay

BL Premium
05 October 2022 - 14:41 GUGU LOURIE

Soweto resident Nikolas Mpangela says he does not shop at Woolworths, because he believes the JSE-listed retailer only caters to the well-to-do. I have known Mpangela long enough to consider him an acquaintance.

In a recent conversation, Mpangela reiterated his stance: “Woolies food is not for me, but let the rich people and those black middle class use their credit cards to indulge themselves.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.