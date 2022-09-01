Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
The party will cling to power with the help of the EFF unless voters shun snake oil salesman
Removal of the travel ban saw a flood of domestic visits in the six months to end-June, while the number of forward bookings indicates pent-up demand from international visitors
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Competition regulator to probe transaction
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Response to Michelle Bachelet’s last-minute release of a report pointing to serious abuses in China highlights the growing rift over the role of the international body
Trainer will bid to win Saturday’s R175,000 Topbet Spring Spree Stakes at Turffontein for the third year running
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
The recent attack on Salman Rushdie revived a piece I published a decade ago about the author’s aborted visit to SA in the week when the fatwa against him was proclaimed.
The piece, published in The Guardian, had sunk without trace at the time, but got new legs when Rushdie and the fatwa came back into the news in the past few weeks when he was stabbed during a public appearance...
ANTON HARBER: Why government’s attitude to the media has shifted
Once it threatened clampdown; now it grasps the role journalists played in uncovering state capture
