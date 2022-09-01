×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ANTON HARBER: Why government’s attitude to the media has shifted

Once it threatened clampdown; now it grasps the role journalists played in uncovering state capture

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 14:13 Anton Harber

The recent attack on Salman Rushdie revived a piece I published a decade ago about the author’s aborted visit to SA in the week when the fatwa against him was proclaimed.

The piece, published in The Guardian, had sunk without trace at the time, but got new legs when Rushdie and the fatwa came back into the news in the past few weeks when he was stabbed during a public appearance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.