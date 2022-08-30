×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is SA’s national interest?

A new government document spells out the contexts in which domestic objectives are to be pursued

BL Premium
30 August 2022 - 16:13 Yacoob Abba Omar

Despite its chunky title, the government’s recently released “Framework Document on SA’s National Interest and its Advancement in a Global Environment” lays out a state-of-the-art consideration of the global, continental and regional context within which the country’s domestic objectives are to be pursued. 

It’s a far cry from the elegant simplicity of the Mandela era, when in a 1993 article in the journal Foreign Affairs, the former president wrote that “human rights will be the light that guides our foreign affairs”. Mandela emphasised that SA would be “at the forefront of global efforts to promote and foster democratic systems of government”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.