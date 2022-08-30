YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is SA’s national interest?

The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
French firms’ planned investments in SA are being held up by visa delays
The former president has to pay back taxpayers’ money spent on upgrades to his homestead in Nkandla
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Under a new Texas law state agencies must divest from financial companies boycotting fossil fuel stocks
Growth in total credit has reached the peak at the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
A VAT hike in the interim budget and income tax raises are sufficient reforms to qualify, strategist says
His win percentage stands at 57, which places him close to Springbok rugby’s underachieving coaches
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
Despite its chunky title, the government’s recently released “Framework Document on SA’s National Interest and its Advancement in a Global Environment” lays out a state-of-the-art consideration of the global, continental and regional context within which the country’s domestic objectives are to be pursued.
It’s a far cry from the elegant simplicity of the Mandela era, when in a 1993 article in the journal Foreign Affairs, the former president wrote that “human rights will be the light that guides our foreign affairs”. Mandela emphasised that SA would be “at the forefront of global efforts to promote and foster democratic systems of government”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is SA’s national interest?
A new government document spells out the contexts in which domestic objectives are to be pursued
Despite its chunky title, the government’s recently released “Framework Document on SA’s National Interest and its Advancement in a Global Environment” lays out a state-of-the-art consideration of the global, continental and regional context within which the country’s domestic objectives are to be pursued.
It’s a far cry from the elegant simplicity of the Mandela era, when in a 1993 article in the journal Foreign Affairs, the former president wrote that “human rights will be the light that guides our foreign affairs”. Mandela emphasised that SA would be “at the forefront of global efforts to promote and foster democratic systems of government”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.