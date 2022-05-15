ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Super Eagles’ plummet a metaphor for Nigeria’s malaise
15 May 2022 - 16:45
Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly famously noted: “Somebody said that football’s a matter of life and death … I said ‘listen, it’s more important than that’.”
Football is like a religion in Nigeria, and one of the few sources of unity in a deeply divided country. The recent failures of the country’s soccer team — the Super Eagles — at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the World Cup qualifiers have thus left deep scars in the national psych, resulting in a nation on the verge of a collective nervous breakdown and in need of communal therapy. Yet this was a chronicle of a tragedy foretold...
