PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA could be a recipe for investment
Countries that absorb migrants will, if they play their cards right, be able to use that for leverage
04 May 2022 - 17:23
I was in the UK in April, and one of the news stories that truly horrified me was a deal between Britain and Rwanda under which the British would send illegal migrants landing in that country, normally by boat, to Rwanda.
As I understood it, the Brits would pay Rwanda for taking the unwanted migrants and in turn Rwanda guaranteed them the right to live and work in the country, whatever their nationality. For people being driven to an aeroplane to be flown back to the continent they had worked so hard to escape from, this must be a special hell...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now