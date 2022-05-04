Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Welcoming migrants to a green SA could be a recipe for investment Countries that absorb migrants will, if they play their cards right, be able to use that for leverage B L Premium

I was in the UK in April, and one of the news stories that truly horrified me was a deal between Britain and Rwanda under which the British would send illegal migrants landing in that country, normally by boat, to Rwanda.

As I understood it, the Brits would pay Rwanda for taking the unwanted migrants and in turn Rwanda guaranteed them the right to live and work in the country, whatever their nationality. For people being driven to an aeroplane to be flown back to the continent they had worked so hard to escape from, this must be a special hell...