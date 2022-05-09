COLIN COLEMAN: Open the economy to all or we can kiss goodbye to our democracy

Providing practical economic alternatives to those who otherwise resort to increasingly aggressive extractive methods to survive, while prosecuting and punishing those who do, is at the heart of our battle to save SA’s heroic and historic democratic project. In short, defeating extraction as the central organising model of current economic behaviour is central to our political and economic future and choices.

Yes, this is partly about what happens in the governing ANC and the choices it makes, including at its elective conference this December.

But it is also about what happens outside the ANC, and what new political responses emerge. It is equally about what is done by the economic elite and power brokers, black and white. Elites have by and large focused on their immediate vested interests and mostly ignored the growing threat posed by rising economic exclusion and the crisis of joblessness. Now everyone is paying for it as the forces of extraction threaten to overwhelm government, the ANC itself, the economy, business and the society.

So we must ask, what can democrats, business people, unionists, citizens who believe in the rule of law, those who want a constitutional democracy and modern, inclusive economy, do to save our country, provide hope to economically excluded citizens and reverse our descent?

At the simplest level much is being done: humanitarian efforts, feeding schemes, disaster relief, paid internships for youth with businesses, billions from corporates to fund SMEs and the Presidency Employment Stimulus. But we must admit that fundamentally, as a society, we are failing to stem the tide. We must accelerate efforts to create real and credible pathways into the economy for the half of society that is now shut out.

There is broad agreement that the starting point is to grow the economy; we need to create many millions of work opportunities. But not enough is being done to achieve this. There is wide consensus on a broad programme of necessary economic reforms, but at each step implementation is frustrated.

Some think a new political rupture to disrupt the vested political interests that frustrate economic reform is needed as a precondition for that reform. That intertwined economic and political interests in the corridors of power are in the way of essential reforms, and must be broken.

In July 2020, at my UCT lecture, "From a two-speed society to one that works for all", I proposed a 10-point plan to grow an inclusive economy, which included a fiscally neutral unemployment grant, measures to clamp down on the illegal economy, assistance to SMEs and micro businesses, infrastructure investment, modernising the public service via an e-government platform, fixing Eskom’s operations and balance sheet, redesigning the industrialisation architecture, supporting manufacturing and mining, and ending spatial apartheid planning.

The plan targeted the creation of 5-million jobs in a decade and growth of 5% per annum. Other possible measures include zero-based budgeting to redirect expenditure and tax reforms to pay for it, employee share ownership schemes and worker representation on corporate boards to reset the contract between employees and employers, labour and other reforms to stimulate jobs, and private concessions to operate public infrastructure. You may or may not agree with this mix of measures, but if you don’t, we had better come up with practical alternatives that work.