National African policymakers warned against pressure over climate-linked trade rules Regulations could burden countries that have to rely on fossil fuels to power industrialisation, say experts

Policymakers in Africa should not bow to pressure to introduce broad climate-linked trade regulations aimed at reducing emissions in the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, say trade law experts.

Such regulations could prove overly burdensome for African countries that have to rely on fossil fuels to power industrialisation initiatives that would help reduce poverty and unemployment in the world’s least industrialised region, they say...