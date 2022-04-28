Coups on the wane due to AU stance, says Ramaphosa
28 April 2022 - 19:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, have said that swift action against unconstitutional changes in government means the number of coups in Africa will decline.
Speaking at a media conference at the Union Buildings during his state visit on Thursday, Embaló played down an apparent attempt to overthrow him as recently as February. He said an intervention by troops from other countries in the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), such as Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana and Ivory Coast, would “make the military understand we can’t change the [government unconstitutionally]”...
