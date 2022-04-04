CLAIRE BISSEKER: When it comes to job creation, SA is going backwards

As the years have rolled by and SA has failed to dent its sky-high unemployment rate, an air of hopelessness has taken hold. Last week you could almost hear the collective sigh of despair when the unemployment rate hit a record 35.3%, up from 34.9%.

Though the economy is only 1.8% smaller in real terms than before Covid-19, employment remains 1.8-million jobs below its prepandemic level. Fewer than 10-million people are formally employed; three-quarters of young people are unable to find work.

SA’s unemployment rate has exceeded 20% since the early 1990s, failing to dip below this level even during boom years. The problem is that unemployment has become structurally entrenched because of decades of dysfunctional education and declining growth. Together with an inflexible labour market and a capital-intensive growth path, it is at the root of SA’s unemployment problem.

The National Development Plan’s goal to reduce unemployment to 6% by 2030 would have required the creation of about 600,000 jobs a year every year before Covid-19. SA must now create at least 550,000 jobs a year just to stop the unemployment rate from rising above 35%.

Many think because SA has made so little progress in reducing unemployment it is completely intractable, and therefore that it is just a matter of time before SA becomes a failed state. Some have started looking for answers to knee-jerk policies such as job reservation, and others to vigilantism.

Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to prosperity and SA can no longer avoid taking the tough political decisions required to reform its economy. The policy prescriptions have been endlessly debated and obvious for years, but the state has lacked the political courage and ability to implement most of them.

Instead, there has been a proliferation of state-run employment schemes. The acronyms are eye-watering: the PYEI, the BPS, the BEEI and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s pet project, the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES). Promised a budget of R100bn over three years, the PES aims to create 5-million jobs by 2024.

But relying on the public sector to create jobs is a recipe for bankruptcy. The only sustainable solution is to generate far higher levels of business confidence and private sector fixed investment through progrowth economic reforms. It will also require an overhaul of the education and training system.

Despite pockets of improvement, the Technical and Vocational Education and Training system remains extremely inefficient and generally fails to confer marketable skills on its graduates, mainly because it fails to involve business deeply in the design and implementation of its programmes.

The Sector Education and Training Authorities (Seta) system, which is funded by a 1% payroll tax and is meant to upskill the workforce, has been broadly dysfunctional for years, with up to 44% of the R31bn allocated from 2011 to 2016 squandered due to trainees dropping out of their courses.

The problem is not that young people are disaffected. On the contrary, they take short courses and are always on the lookout for jobs, according to Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) field researchers. Many find temporary employment, usually informal. However, their work experience typically consists of short spells in unrelated activities in a variety of sectors. Those who venture to the big metros invariably run out of money or must return to help at home.

Ultimately, most young people find themselves back where they started — in the jobs queue. Until economic reforms and faster growth are matched by systemic change in education — to up the number of matric maths, science, and IT passes, provide job-relevant vocational skills, and scrap the Setas — SA’s unemployment rate will continue to march higher.

Unemployment caps the country’s growth rate, keeps its citizens in poverty and threatens its long-term sustainability. Unless the root causes are dealt with it may well contribute to SA becoming a failed state, and that would be an entirely avoidable tragedy.

• Bisseker is a Financial Mail assistant editor.