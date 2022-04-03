Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Upbeat report from Moody’s may not be enough to convince the sceptics It gives the government some credit for resisting pressure from the unions and delivering on its promises to contain the wage bill B L Premium

What a difference a couple of years can make.

That was my initial reaction on reading Moody’s Investors Service’s rather upbeat take on SA’s prospects, which saw the ratings outlook changed from negative to stable. Before we get carried away, that change only means we are likely to stay where we are, two notches below investment grade...