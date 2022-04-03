Newsmaker
The unhelpful mindset of the public service a brake on growth: Sacci boss Alan Mukoki
03 April 2022 - 07:13
Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, says the official unemployment rate climbing to a record 35.3% is “a ticking time bomb” threatening “not only the existence of our businesses, but the republic itself as we know it”.
It has made cutting red tape more urgent than ever — but more badly needed is a cultural change in the public service mindset...
