Business Newsmaker The unhelpful mindset of the public service a brake on growth: Sacci boss Alan Mukoki The unhelpful mindset of the public service is a brake on growth, says Sacci’s Alan Mukoki B L Premium

Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, says the official unemployment rate climbing to a record 35.3% is “a ticking time bomb” threatening “not only the existence of our businesses, but the republic itself as we know it”.

It has made cutting red tape more urgent than ever — but more badly needed is a cultural change in the public service mindset...